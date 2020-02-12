Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Hilton Hotels worth $54,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after buying an additional 544,547 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,525,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 112,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,529. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $115.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

