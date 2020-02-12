RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.36.

RingCentral stock opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -553.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.23.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.39, for a total transaction of $836,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,784.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total transaction of $68,706.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,665.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,726 shares of company stock valued at $37,545,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

