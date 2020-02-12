RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $257-259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.2 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.93-0.94 EPS.

RingCentral stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.23. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $233.81.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.36.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,726 shares of company stock valued at $37,545,278. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.