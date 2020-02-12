RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RMR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of RMR opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in RMR Group by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in shares of RMR Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 149,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of RMR Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,779,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RMR Group by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 237,025 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

