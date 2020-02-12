Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

NYSE MS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,120,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,528. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

