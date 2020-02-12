Rotala (LON:ROL) Trading Up 0.9%

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.40 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.72), approximately 197,897 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2,254% from the average daily volume of 8,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The company has a market cap of $28.05 million and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.61.

About Rotala (LON:ROL)

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

