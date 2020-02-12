Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBS. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.19. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 908.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.