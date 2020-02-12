Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Buys 8,800 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 0.7% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. 8,070,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,316. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.