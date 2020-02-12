Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Purchases Shares of 31,500 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,079 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,680,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,673,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 3,478,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

