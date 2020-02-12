Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.70. 743,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average is $142.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $111.17 and a 12 month high of $159.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

