Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of RBSPF stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.18. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

