Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,450 Price Target at HSBC

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price by HSBC in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDSB. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,749.95 ($36.17).

RDSB traded up GBX 33.60 ($0.44) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,021 ($26.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,184.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,274.22. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,963.20 ($25.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

