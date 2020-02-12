Royal Harbor Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 28,600,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,259,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

