ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.49

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 7327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROYMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

About ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

