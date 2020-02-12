Ruffer LLP Boosts Stock Position in Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,600 shares during the period. Asanko Gold comprises 0.6% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Asanko Gold worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 22,685,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 883,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 588,662 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93,051 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN AKG remained flat at $$0.90 on Wednesday. 96,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,105. Asanko Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

