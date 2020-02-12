Ruffer LLP Decreases Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 2,656,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.