Ruffer LLP Sells 2,001,932 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001,932 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.6% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $90,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,879. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

