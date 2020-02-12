Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUSHA. BidaskClub lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $44.75. 99,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,839. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

