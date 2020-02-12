Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 46,128 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,128 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of Hostess Brands worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 19,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.