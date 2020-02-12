Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,473,000 after acquiring an additional 57,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 69.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 106,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. 1,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,545. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $156,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $946,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

