Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,015,901 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 724.79, a P/E/G ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

