Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.34 Million Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Myriad Genetics worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. 32,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.53, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.