Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,962 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

HSIC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 395,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

