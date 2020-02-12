Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 81,837 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of PBF Energy worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 87,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 67,653 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after buying an additional 689,666 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 82,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,585,947.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,616,569 shares of company stock worth $107,875,896 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. 82,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,162. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

