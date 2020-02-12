Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 106,805 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Spirit Airlines worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 44,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,293. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

