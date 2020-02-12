Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 115,647 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Builders FirstSource worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 829,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

