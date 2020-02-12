Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,952 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,236 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 916,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 756,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $83.23. 352,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,680. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $132.72.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

