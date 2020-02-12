S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 237 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

DIS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.92. 6,213,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,468,422. The company has a market cap of $256.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

