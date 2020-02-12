Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Saker Aviation Services Inc (OTCMKTS:SKAS) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, approximately 1,017 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

About Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

