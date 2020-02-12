Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Saker Aviation Services Inc (OTCMKTS:SKAS) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, approximately 1,017 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

