Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Purchases $47,128.08 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 34,653 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,128.08.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $2,903.76.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

SALM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,018. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.62. Salem Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SALM shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

