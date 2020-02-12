Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $109.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

