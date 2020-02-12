Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,294 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 128.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 72.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. 758,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

