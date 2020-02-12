Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $221,000 in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 56.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 403,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 146,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,271. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

