Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMO. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 60,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 394,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Quinn Thomas Kiley bought 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,509.80. Insiders purchased a total of 21,201 shares of company stock valued at $153,933 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:FMO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. 38,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,746. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.3231 dividend. This is an increase from Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.89%.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

