Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 4,823 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 375,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 114,703 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,990,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,505.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 62,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 58,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $80.10. 5,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,513. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.