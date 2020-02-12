Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GYLD. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 63,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GYLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,156. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1338 dividend. This is an increase from Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

