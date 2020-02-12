Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. 1,390,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.70. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

