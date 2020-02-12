Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. 2,251,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.