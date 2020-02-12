SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SandRidge Permian Trust stock remained flat at $$1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 496,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. SandRidge Permian Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.91%. This is a boost from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

