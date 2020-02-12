Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNY. Barclays cut Sanofi from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.25.

SNY opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $51.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 186.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

