Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNY. Barclays cut Sanofi from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.25.
SNY opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $51.84.
About Sanofi
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
