Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the January 15th total of 60,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth about $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 41.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. 63,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,140. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.