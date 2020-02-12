Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Shares Up 2.9%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (EPA:DIM)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €179.70 ($208.95) and last traded at €179.90 ($209.19), 86,269 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €174.90 ($203.37).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €157.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €141.24.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.