Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
Shares of SSL stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Sasol has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
