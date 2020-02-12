Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,002 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,205,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,401.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.