savedroid Trading Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and Tidex. During the last week, savedroid has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $335,104.00 and $38.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About savedroid

SVD is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

