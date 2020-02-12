SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 639,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,132,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,730,000 after acquiring an additional 114,914 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,433. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $178.57 and a 52 week high of $287.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 238.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.23.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.