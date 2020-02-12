SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.
In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SBAC stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,433. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $178.57 and a 52 week high of $287.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 238.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.23.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
