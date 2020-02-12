Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

