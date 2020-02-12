Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 15,000 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Avalara stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Avalara alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management purchased a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avalara by 3,310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.72.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.