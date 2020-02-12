Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Increased to Hold at Cfra

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE SEE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. 728,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,797. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after buying an additional 323,415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sealed Air by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.