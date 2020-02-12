Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 2nd

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 246,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.